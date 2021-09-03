Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.50. The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ooma shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 3,745 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Ooma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 97.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.38 million, a P/E ratio of -196.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

