Ooma’s (OOMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a PE ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.