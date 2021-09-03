Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.