Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBYI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $222,623. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

