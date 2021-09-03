Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,929 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,058,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ RILY opened at $65.56 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 198,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,284,005. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.