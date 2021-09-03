Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

