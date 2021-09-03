Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

