Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Marriott International by 8.9% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

