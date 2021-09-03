Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 93,728 Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 93,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

