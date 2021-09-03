Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at about $16,735,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 513,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

