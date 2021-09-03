Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,680,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NICE by 14.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in NICE by 29.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NICE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $294.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.93. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $300.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

