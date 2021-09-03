Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $697,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $26.00 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

