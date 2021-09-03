Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,561 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 112,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.