O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $578.17 Average PT from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $578.17.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.80. 480,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,928. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.