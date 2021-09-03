Orient Walt Trading Up 1.7% This Week (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $718,510.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00155712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07864852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,792.14 or 1.00118154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00811717 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.