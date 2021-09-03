Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.02

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $852,699.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00153761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.60 or 0.07688555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,802.92 or 1.00010475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00815925 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.