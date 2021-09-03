Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $12,773,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
