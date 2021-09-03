Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $12,773,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

