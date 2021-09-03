Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 172 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

