Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 462 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

