Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $202.30 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

