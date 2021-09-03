Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.22 and a 200 day moving average of $274.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.