Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDXX opened at $685.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

