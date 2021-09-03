Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

