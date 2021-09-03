OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.03

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.59.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

