Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

NYSE:OXM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. 5,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,374. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

