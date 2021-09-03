Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 405,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

