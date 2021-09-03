Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

