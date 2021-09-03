PAC Global (PAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.30 or 0.01213697 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.