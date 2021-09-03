PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

PD stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

