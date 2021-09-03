PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $69-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.35 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of PD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. 1,668,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,316. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.