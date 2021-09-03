PAID Network Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $69.01 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00131539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00155093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.81 or 0.07842495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,789.82 or 0.99667067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00809679 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.