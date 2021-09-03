Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.