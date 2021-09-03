Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $25.21 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.07. 2,620,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

