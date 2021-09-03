Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,482 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $60.07. 181,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.