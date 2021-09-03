Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.13. 5,283,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

