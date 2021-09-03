Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 68,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,151,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.35.

COST stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $463.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

