Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 3,092 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.89. 600,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

