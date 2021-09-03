Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 831 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

IWD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.49. 1,411,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

