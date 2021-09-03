Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of GWRE opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

