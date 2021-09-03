Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,590 shares of company stock worth $2,202,626 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

