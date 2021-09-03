Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

