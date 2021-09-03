Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

