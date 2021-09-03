Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.