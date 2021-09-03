Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 2.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

