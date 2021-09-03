Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $46,000 Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realogy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLGY opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

