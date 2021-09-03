Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $52,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.