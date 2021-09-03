Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $73,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

