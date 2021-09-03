Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New $28,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,100 shares of company stock worth $530,862. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

