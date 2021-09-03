Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,833.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,672.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,486.56. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $899.20 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGPHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

