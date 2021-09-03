Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,833.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,672.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,486.56. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $899.20 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGPHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

