Patron Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Patron has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $4,980.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patron has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

